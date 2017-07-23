Wildfire burns 50 acres in Santa Clara County near Gilroy

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (BCN)–A fire has burned 50 acres of vegetation in about an hour this afternoon in unincorporated Santa Clara County, Cal Fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 4:07 p.m. near the intersection of Castro Valley Road and U.S. Highway 101 near Gavilan College.

The fire is not threatening any structures but is zero percent contained, Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said.

It’s spreading at a moderate rate and just hit a ridge, which may cause it to slow down, McLean said.

He said the potential is not great for it to get much bigger.

