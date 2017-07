OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland police have arrested a suspect on Sunday morning accused of setting a homeless encampment on fire near Highway 880, fire officials said on Twitter.

The fire happened at around 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Market and Fifth Streets.

That is located under Highway 880.

No other information has been made available by police.

KRON4’s Dan Kerman will have a live report on KRON4 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES