HERCULES (KRON) — Four people were robbed at gunpoint Thursday on a walking path near the Hercules High School football field, police said on Monday.

The robbery happened at around 10:37 p.m. on the Refugio Valley Road walking path.

Four people were walking along the path when two men came out of the bushes and robbed the group at gunpoint.

Police said the suspects also hit the victims and one fell to the ground. Three victims who were taken to a hospital were released a short time later.

Police are describing one suspect as a black man, possibly 6 feet tall, with a slender build and wearing black clothing. The other suspect was described in the same way except that he was wearing dark clothing and was carrying a handgun, according to police.

After the robbery, the suspects ran away and may have crossed Refugio Creek and headed toward Redwood Road.

Police said they searched for the suspects with the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter and a K-9, but were unable to find them.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

