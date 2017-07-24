7 killed in small prop plane crash in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a small propeller plane has crashed in the northern state of Sinaloa, killing the pilot and six passengers.
The Transportation Department says in a statement that the Cessna U206 plane went down about 17 miles (29 kilometers) from the airport at Culiacan, the state capital.
The craft had set off from Tamazula in the neighboring state of Durango and was headed to Culiacan.
The wreckage was spotted by another plane.
The cause of Sunday’s crash is under investigation.
