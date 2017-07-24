95-year-old woman dies after crash near Brentwood

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (BCN) — A 95-year-old woman who died following a collision Sunday afternoon in unincorporated Contra Costa County near Brentwood was identified by the county coroner’s office as Jutta Nuich-Pickthall of Lincoln in Placer County.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 4:11 p.m. and told of a collision involving three vehicles at Vasco and Marsh Creek roads.

According to a preliminary investigation, a red Cadillac traveling south on Vasco Road was approaching Marsh Creek Road when a white Hyundai made a left turn in front of the Cadillac.

The Cadillac hit the Hyundai, which careened through the intersection and hit a light pole, CHP officials said.

The Cadillac then hit a black Honda that was stopped on the other side of the intersection.

The two people in the Cadillac suffered minor injuries and were taken to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch, according to CHP officials.

Nuich-Pickthall was a passenger in the Hyundai. She and the driver were taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, where Nuich-Pickthall died at 7:13 p.m.

The driver was in stable condition Sunday. CHP officials said the driver of the Honda escaped injury.

Neither alcohol nor drugs played a part in the collision, but the cause and how the traffic signals may have played a part in it are under investigation, according to the CHP.

Anyone who saw the collision or the events leading up to it is asked to call CHP Officer Smith at (925) 646-4980.

