AP sources: Free agent Derrick Rose meeting with Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two people familiar with the negotiations say former MVP Derrick Rose is meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rose is discussing a potential contract with Cleveland on Monday, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks.

The defending Eastern Conference champions have had serious discussions with Rose and his representatives over the past week.

The 28-year-old Rose played for the New York Knicks last season and averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists in 64 games.

The Cavaliers are way over the salary cap and can only offer Rose a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum of $2.1 million.

Cleveland’s pursuit of Rose is coinciding with All-Star guard Kyrie Irving asking the team to trade him.

Rose was initially viewed as a possible backup to Irving, but he could now be a starter if the Cavs make a deal.

