(CNN/KRON) — Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) is not letting brain cancer stop him from enjoying life.

The Arizona Republican spent part of his weekend hiking with his daughter, Meghan.

Pictures were posted on the Twitter pages of both the senator and his daughter.

Amazing hike with Dad @SenJohnMcCain this morning. Thank you all for your best wishes! pic.twitter.com/P9RR2v91HB — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 22, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

McCain announced last week that he was diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain tumor.

Post-surgical brain scans show the tissue causing concern has been completely removed.

The 80-year-old says he plans to return to the Senate on Tuesday, the day of a health care vote.