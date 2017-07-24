FREMONT (KRON) — A deadly car crash has closed Niles Canyon Road from Interstate Highway 680 to Mission Boulevard in Fremont Monday afternoon, police said.

Fremont police expect the road to be closed for several hours following a crash that was reported at 12:34 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to avoid northbound Highway 680 because the last time Niles Canyon Road was closed during the commute period, traffic on the highway “was an absolute nightmare,” according to Fremont police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques.

People who are driving from the South Bay or the Peninsula toward eastern Alameda County should get on northbound Interstate Highway 880 to eastbound state Highway 238 to Interstate Highway 580 and “avoid 680 at all costs,” Bosques said.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

