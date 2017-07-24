Dual Investigation: Dozens of cars burglarized in Livermore, Brentwood

KRON — Police are looking for the people who burglarized dozens of cars in Livermore and Brentwood last week.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hawk St. in Livermore at 4:28 a.m. Friday on reports that multiple car alarms were going off, according to police.

When police arrived they found several cars with broken windows.

Officers searched the area, including Tiger Lily Common and Tiffany Common, and found 34 vehicles that had been burglarized or vandalized, police said.

A resident later reported seeing a white Lexus in the area when the alarms sounded.

Investigators were able to find surveillance video showing the Lexus coming into the area shortly after 4:00 a.m., according to police.

Four suspects smashed out windows during the burglaries and then fled when the car alarms sounded, police said.

Investigators later learned that Brentwood recently had a similar string of car burglaries, which is when the suspects stole the white Lexus.

Police from both cities are still working to identify the burglars, who remain at large.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES