Jury convicts Vallejo man of attempted murder in Benicia bar

BENICIA (BCN) — A Solano County Superior Court jury convicted a Vallejo transient Friday of the attempted first-degree shooting murders of two Benicia bar patrons last November.

Daniel Lopez, 34, also was convicted of three counts of assault with a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the Solano County District Attorney’s Office.

When Lopez was refused a drink after last call at the Bottom of the Fifth bar at 498 Military Way E. on Nov. 27, he pointed the gun at several bar patrons and shot two bar patrons.

The Benicia man and the Texas man who were wounded were best friends and did not know Lopez, Benicia police said in November.

One of the victims tried to subdue Lopez and was shot in the head, prosecutors said.

Police found Lopez driving in a vehicle and arrested him.

A hearing confirming his prior prison confinements is scheduled Wednesday.

Lopez faces life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to the district attorney’s office.

