RICHMOND (KRON) — A man taken into custody on an arrest warrant ate and threw his feces in the back of a Richmond police patrol car, police said.

Police received a report of a wanted person and detained him when they arrived. He gave the officers a fake name, police said.

“Well, there was an arrest warrant for the person with the name he provided. When the suspect realized he was about to be arrested for that warrant, he provided officers with his real identity. Well, there was an arrest warrant for him too,” police said in a press release.

The man was arrested for the warrant and false impersonation, police said.

When they arrived at the police station, officers found the suspect was on parole. During the booking process, the man was uncooperative, officers said.

Police then decided to drive the suspect to the county jail in Martinez.

As police were driving him on Interstate 80 East, the suspect, while handcuffed, took his clothes off and threw them out the window onto the freeway, police said.

When officers checked on the suspect, they saw he had just “defecated,” started to eat his feces, and then spat feces at the officers, police said.

Officers pulled over and called for additional officers, who helped put the suspect into a “compliance safety device.”

“CHP officers assisted by shutting down the freeway to ensure safety to the officers and the suspect. Once the suspect was safely re-secured, he was taken to county jail,” police said.

No injuries were reported.

“We are proud of the officers’ professionalism, composure and patience in this incident. We appreciate the partnership we have with the CHP and their continued efforts to help keep everyone safe on the freeways,” police said.

