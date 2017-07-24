Papayas linked to deadly salmonella outbreak In 12 states

WKRG Staff Published:

(CNN/CDC) — You may want to take a closer look at the papayas in your kitchen.

The Food and Drug Administration is urging people not to eat the Caribena brand of Maradol papayas.

The papayas have been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 47 people in 12 states.

At least one person has died.

Caribena brand papayas come from Mexico and are distributed in Texas. They have a red, green, and yellow sticker.

The FDA is asking people to throw out the papayas in question if they have them in their home.

Meantime, officials are investigating if other brands are linked to the outbreak.

