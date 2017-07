Pedestrian killed in early morning crash in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Redwood City early Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The collision was first reported around 2:27 a.m. at 2490 Middlefield Rd.

The pedestrian was taken to Stanford Hospital where they were pronounced deceased, CHP officials said.

Police did not say if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Further details were not immediately available.

