People Behaving Badly: Drivers make Colma/Daly City intersection dangerous

DALY CITY (KRON) — When you approach an intersection, the rule is fairly simple–if the light is red, you stop, and if the light is green, you go.

It’s a concept that most drivers obey, which most people don’t have a problem with.

However, there is one intersection in San Mateo County that seems to present a constant challenge.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

