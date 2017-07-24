VIDEO: Shooting shuts down Santana Row in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Part of a popular outdoor mall in San Jose is shut down Monday morning as police investigate a shooting.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Santana Row on a report of shots fired.

Around 5:20 a.m. police arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting.

Their names have not yet been released.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police have not released details about the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Breaking news-2 men in custody after shots fired at Santana row San Jose. One apt unit into another @kron4news pic.twitter.com/0NBFU7qKrI — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) July 24, 2017

Breaking-San Jose police at Santana row. Backside by theater. Focused on parking structure. Possible shots fired pic.twitter.com/WXJoZ0EQbL — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) July 24, 2017

Breaking news-many police officers at Santana row. San Jose. Olsen dr. Backside of Santana row. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/VBFR9nnXV1 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) July 24, 2017

