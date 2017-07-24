VIDEO: Shooting shuts down Santana Row in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Part of a popular outdoor mall in San Jose is shut down Monday morning as police investigate a shooting.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Santana Row on a report of shots fired.

Around 5:20 a.m. police arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting.

Their names have not yet been released.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police have not released details about the circumstances that led to the shooting.

 

