OAKLAND (KRON) — A body was found Sunday evening in Anthony Chabot Regional Park, an East Bay Regional Park District police sergeant said.
Around 6:32 p.m. police received a call from a hiker who reported finding the body, according to Sgt. Tyrone Davis.
When East Bay Regional Park District police and Alameda County Fire Department officials arrived, paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene, Davis said.
The body appeared to be that of a white male in his 20’s, Davis said.
Police are investigating the case.
The identity of the body will has not been released.
