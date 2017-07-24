Police: Man armed with chainsaw wounds five people in northern Swiss city

The police shut down the old town of Schaffhausen in Switzerland, while they search for an unknown man who attacked people, on Monday, July 24, 2017. Swiss police say five people have been hospitalized, two of them with serious injuries, following the apparent attack in the northern city of Schaffhausen. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Five people were taken to the hospital, two of them with serious injuries, following an apparent attack Monday in the northern Swiss city of Schaffhausen, police said. Authorities are searching for a man they believe was involved in the attack.

Police spokeswoman Cindy Beer told SRF television that police were alerted at 10.39 a.m. Monday to the incident. She said “we can’t say exactly what happened at this point.”

“We just know that a person wounded several people,” Beer said.

The man’s whereabouts are unknown and the old town in Schaffhausen is currently sealed off, Beer said, adding that police can’t say with certainty what implement the man used to wound the others.

A rescue helicopter was being used to aid the victims.

Schaffhausen is a city of about 36,000 north of Zurich near the border with Germany.

Police and prosecutors refused to elaborate further as the manhunt was ongoing.

