Pepper spray situation forces evacuations at San Jose hotel

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Twelve people have been evacuated from a San Jose Hotel due to a situation involving pepper spray.

Around 4:41 a.m. the San Jose Fire Department responded to the Extended Stay America on San Ignacio.

A hazardous materials (hazmat) team is also on scene.

Evacuations are still in place, but fire officials say people will be allowed back in the building soon.

No further information is available at this time.

