Shots fired in Berkeley after argument

BERKELEY (KRON) — Shots were fired in Berkeley after an argument, a police sergeant told KRON4.

The shooting happened at around 4:40 p.m. in the area of 2905 Action Street.

Two groups were on the 1300 block of Burnette St, and an argument took place.

Shots were fired back and forth between the two groups, police said.

Two homes were hit, and no injuries were reported.

One car was possibly involved, as well as pedestrians.

Police did not confirm if this was a drive-by shooting.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES