SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was beaten by two suspects armed with a baseball bat and skateboard in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood early Friday morning,

police said.

The 37-year-old victim told police he was walking in the 200 block of Larkin Street around 4:30 a.m. Friday when he was approached by two male suspects.

The suspects allegedly beat him with a bat and skateboard, causing him to lose consciousness. The victim was transported to a hospital but is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

No arrests have been announced and police did not release detailed suspect descriptions.

