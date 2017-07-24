SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Our digital life goes with us now on the road, especially for those long road trips trying to keep the kids entertained with tablets or phones.
KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows you some helpful accessories that can make these devices easier to use in the car.
Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.
WEB LINKS:
TABLET MOUNT – https://goo.gl/GycL5D
BELKIN ROAD ROCKSTAR 4-PORT USB PASSENGER CAR CHARGER – https://goo.gl/nVAxU5
Belkin RockStar 5-Jack 3.5 mm Audio Headphone Splitter – https://tinyurl.com/y73nf79v
Belkin Car Vent Mount – http://www.belkin.com/us//F7U017/p/P-F7U017/
Magnet Car Vent Mount – https://tinyurl.com/yb2hk9r9
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: SHOOTING SHUTS DOWN SANTANA ROW IN SAN JOSE
- POLICE: HIKER FINDS BODY IN CASTRO VALLEY PARK
- STOCKTON TEEN KILLED WHEN ALLEGEDLY DRUNK SISTER CRASHES CAR
- FROZEN YOGURT STOP AT SAN MATEO MARKET LEADS TO $1M LOTTERY WIN
- DEATH TOLL REACHES 10 IN IMMIGRANT-SMUGGLING CASE IN TEXAS
- BODY OF TOMALES BAY OYSTER CO. OWNER FOUND