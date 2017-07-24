The World According to Gary: Michael Phelps flops in highly anticipated shark race

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about Michael Phelps “racing” a great white shark, new drama with Draymond, and catastrophe in Cleveland.

Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps hardly disappoints.

So, why are people so upset after his Shark Week debut?

Warrior’s Draymond Green has a fresh fight on his hands after accidentally getting involved in a twisted love triangle.

Darya untangles the strange situation in which two pro fighters, two NBA stars, and another woman are all intertwined.

Meanwhile in Cleveland, drama explodes after Kyrie Irving’s trade request.

See how LeBron James is reacting on today’s edition of The World According to Gary.

