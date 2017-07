WATCH: 6-year-old boy sinks hole-in-one in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A 6-year-old in Santa Rosa sunk a hole-in-one over the weekend in Santa Rosa.

Dillon Stefani made a perfect shot on Saturday at the Oakmont Golf Course.

His dad, Jeremy Stefani, caught it all on video and sent it to KRON4.

Jeremy told KRON4 that Dillon has been golfing since he was 4 years old and is a member of the Bennett Valley Team, the PGA Junior League.

After he made this amazing shot, Dillon jumped in his dad’s arms.

Jeremy said that Dillon is still talking about his hole-in-one.

