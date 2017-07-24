SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Former Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless effort to get people to take climate change seriously and make changes to stop it.
He is bringing his new documentary on the topic to the big screen at the Castro Theater in San Francisco.
Ella Sogomonian reports.
Watch the above video to see Ella’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: SHOOTING SHUTS DOWN SANTANA ROW IN SAN JOSE
- POLICE: HIKER FINDS BODY IN CASTRO VALLEY PARK
- STOCKTON TEEN KILLED WHEN ALLEGEDLY DRUNK SISTER CRASHES CAR
- FROZEN YOGURT STOP AT SAN MATEO MARKET LEADS TO $1M LOTTERY WIN
- DEATH TOLL REACHES 10 IN IMMIGRANT-SMUGGLING CASE IN TEXAS
- BODY OF TOMALES BAY OYSTER CO. OWNER FOUND