SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The successful television show “Game of Thrones” is back, and while the popular series grabs the spotlight, it is also shining a light on a problem related to the show.

That problem is abandoned Huskies.

KRON4’s Terisa Estacio caught up with some recently abandoned Huskies, and she shows what a rescue group is trying to do to help out.

Meet Stark and Angel, two Huskies, being rescued from San Francisco’s animal shelter.

On Monday, KRON4 caught up with Patty LaCava with the Bay Area Siberian Husky Club.

If the name Stark rings a bell, it should. If you are a fan of Game of Thrones, you know all about the Stark Clan and its ties to Direwolves.

For those who don’t follow, briefly, the Direwolves are considered near mythical creatures in the show.

A litter of pups was discovered, given to the Stark children for protection.

The Direwolves look similar to a Siberian Husky, and that is where the problem has popped up.

“I have seen statistics, not from here, but I believe either from Australia or the United Kingdom of a 700 percent rise,” LaCava said.

LaCava says they have seen a jump to about 45 dogs a month in the Bay Area. And it is difficult to care for some many abandoned dogs.

Patty says Huskies can be a tricky breed for some dog owners.

“They were bred to pull sleds for hundreds of miles. They’re not barkers, but they do talk a lot,” she said. “And they’re very demonstrative in what they have to say.”

LaCava says the rescue club started getting suspicious when the dogs they were finding at Bay Area shelters had names similar to the show.

She says it’s a breed popularity tied to a TV series or movie, and the subsequent issue of abandonment is nothing new.

It has happened with 101 Dalmatians and Beverly Hills Chihuahua.

LaCava says you need to do your research on the dogs.

Patty has two Siberian Huskies of her own. She says it is vital to remember Husky’s need a lot of exercise.

“I thought I walked 5 miles a day, when I finally started tracking it, I was walking 7 to 10 miles a day,” she said.

A San Francisco Animal Control spokesperson says they appreciate the work of rescue groups to help them with the abandoned Huskies.

They say that last year, they had several dozens of abandoned Huskies, like Stark and Angel.

As for Stark, who is 8 years old and Angel, who is 11 months, they are going to a foster home.

Patty says rescue groups are working hard to relocate the abandoned Huskies and find them good permanent homes.

For more information on how you can help, visit Bayareasiberian.org.

Or you can visit the Northern California Sled Dog Rescue.

