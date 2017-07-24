VIDEO: Hubble Space Telescope spots one of Mars’ moons in orbit

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — NASA has released images of something new orbiting around the planet Mars.

The Hubble Space Telescope captured one of the smallest moons in the Solar System.

The moon Phobos is shaped like a football. The moon is so small that it could fit inside the Washington, D.C. Beltway.

Scientists say the gravitational pull from Mars is tearing the moon apart.

They say the moon will crash into the planet Mars within 30-to-50 million years.

