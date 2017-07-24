RICHMOND (KRON) — The mayor of Richmond is calling out BART for their lack of concern after a man was attacked outside the Richmond BART Station last Thursday.

No arrests have been made in the case, and no video of the suspects have been released.

Both sides of the story had different things to say. One thing is accurate–neither Richmond police nor BART police have made any arrests or even put out any video or images of the possible suspects.

This past Saturday, KRON4 introduced you to Landon Sims.

He is the victim who was attacked by a group of people Thursday just after 11 a.m. He has cuts and bruises on his face.

The Richmond mayor saw the end of the attack, which happened outside the Richmond BART station.

The mayor’s 911 call was sent from the Richmond dispatch to BART dispatch. He says he takes blame for that mistake but says, according to his police department, those at BART have been of no help when it comes to fixing this jurisdiction problem and working at getting these attackers.

Those from BART say they have been working with the police department.

They tell KRON4 the suspects were not BART riders and had been hanging out outside of a market that is in Richmond’s jurisdiction.

That being said, those from BART are currently getting all video from surrounding surveillance, including officer-worn camera video to share with Richmond.

They say that should be completed by tomorrow.

