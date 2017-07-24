VIDEO: San Jose firefighters battle grass fire near Eastridge Mall

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose firefighters contained a grass fire near Eastridge Mall in San Jose on Monday afternoon, firefighters tweeted.
No homes are threatened by the fire, but the heavy smoke was impacting traffic.
“It burns every year,” a neighbor said about the field where firefighters are battling the fire.
KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe will have a full report on KRON4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
