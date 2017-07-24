Woman, child hospitalized after being struck by car in Petaluma

By Published: Updated:

PETALUMA (KRON) — A woman and a child were taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Petaluma late Monday morning, a Sonoma County emergency dispatcher said.

The incident happened near Walnut Park around 11:30 a.m. and closed eastbound D Street at Fourth Street, officials said.

The 2-year-old child was in a stroller when they were struck.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately made available.

Further details are unknown at this time.

If anyone witnessed the collision, please contact Officer Mario Giomi at 707-781-1267.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s