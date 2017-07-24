PETALUMA (KRON) — A woman and a child were taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Petaluma late Monday morning, a Sonoma County emergency dispatcher said.
The incident happened near Walnut Park around 11:30 a.m. and closed eastbound D Street at Fourth Street, officials said.
The 2-year-old child was in a stroller when they were struck.
The conditions of the victims were not immediately made available.
Further details are unknown at this time.
If anyone witnessed the collision, please contact Officer Mario Giomi at 707-781-1267.
