2 of 3 Santa Rosa grass fires considered suspicious

SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Santa Rosa Fire Department officials said that two of three grass fires over the weekend appear suspicious.

The fires occurred in open space areas, one near the Chanate Historic Cemetery and the others near Flat Rock Park, fire officials said.

The first suspicious fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Saturday and burned one-third of an acre of mowed grass along the Santa Rosa Creek bike path behind 4310 state Highway 12, fire officials said.

Firefighters controlled the fire within 20 minutes, and a suspicious person was seen leaving the area when the blaze started, fire officials said.

The other suspicious fire occurred around 12:45 a.m. Sunday behind 4224 Highway 12 along the Santa Rosa Creek bike path at Flat Rock Park.

It burned less than one-quarter of an acre of grass and an oak tree, damaged a fence and threatened nearby homes, fire officials said.

A fire in a vacated homeless encampment above Paulin Creek near the Chanate Historic Cemetery was reported around 5:40 a.m. Saturday and started from butane cooking equipment at the point of origin, according to the fire department.

