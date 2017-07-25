SAN JOSE (KRON) — A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a San Jose elderly woman known as Miss Flo, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Nineteen-year-old Johnny Brown was arrested for these charges: murder, burglary, elderly abuse, and robbery.

Brown, along with three others, have been arrested in connection with the death of Flo Douglas.

The 88-year-old woman died on Oct. 8, 2016 after she was brutally beaten during a home invasion attack on Sept. 12, 2016.

The prime suspect, Zachary Omar Cuen, 19, was arrested and charged with the murder on Nov. 3, 2016.

Police alleged that on Sept. 12, 2016, Zachary Cuen went to Arreola’s residence after his assault of Miss Flo.

Cuen was allegedly wearing clothing with fresh blood stains, driving Miss Flo’s stolen vehicle, and in possession of stolen property belonging to Miss Flo, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500. Alternatively, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at phone number (408) 808-4431.

