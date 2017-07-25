7-year-old boy missing from Menlo Park park

MENLO PARK (KRON) — A 7-year-old boy has gone missing from a Menlo Park park on Tuesday evening, police said.

Marshall Norton was last seen at around 7:18 p.m. at Burgess Park.

Norton is described as white, standing 4 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 55 pounds, with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black tank top with red piping black pants and blue Croc shoes.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES