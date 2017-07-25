9 stuck on Gilroy Gardens monorail

(Preeti Madan/Twitter)

GILROY (KRON) — Nine people are stuck on a monorail at Gilroy Gardens on Tuesday afternoon.

The nine people have been stuck for about 45 minutes on the Sky Trail Monorail.

The train is about 12 feet in the air.

Maintenance people are working to get people to the station.

No injuries have been reported.

