9 stuck on Gilroy Gardens monorail

GILROY (KRON) — Nine people are stuck on a monorail at Gilroy Gardens on Tuesday afternoon.
The nine people have been stuck for about 45 minutes on the Sky Trail Monorail.
The train is about 12 feet in the air.
Maintenance people are working to get people to the station.
No injuries have been reported.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
