AP Source: Broncos bring back Kubiak in scouting role

Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak talks to reporters after an NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2015, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the hire has told The Associated Press that Gary Kubiak, who stepped down as Denver’s head coach because of health concerns seven months ago, is returning to the Broncos in a scouting capacity.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the hire hadn’t been announced, said Kubiak will serve as a senior personnel adviser, scouting college and pro players. KUSA-TV first reported the hire.

Kubiak will be based out of his Houston home and make periodic trips to the Broncos’ headquarters.

Kubiak went 24-11 in two seasons as Broncos head coach, guiding the team to a win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50. Kubiak suffered a complex migraine last season and turned over offensive play-calling duties to his staff. He retired after a 9-7 season.

