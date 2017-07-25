HOUSTON (KRON) — Eyewitnesses spotted what they believed was a drunk driver all over the road, and that was just the beginning.

Everyday citizens actually moved in to make an arrest themselves and the camera was rolling the whole time.

The man behind the video says he felt the need to act.

Alejandro Fernandez never imagined a night out with his family would end like this.

So how did he end up in a tussle with a stranger? Let’s go back.

It’s Friday evening just after 8 p.m.

“I was taking my family to go eat some pizza, and we saw him coming towards us, and he missed us, and I saw the right side of his car gone,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez says this white Ford Mustang barely missed him and his family.

They immediately knew others on the road were in danger.

The driver of the Mustang was driving erratically in and out of traffic.

“There were two girls on the corner, and he almost ran over,” Fernandez said. “Then, that’s when we decided to turn around and start following him and called 911 again and start recording.”

He followed the Mustang.

“He was going side to side tailgating everywhere,” Fernandez said. “He would run the lights. It was crazy. I’ve never seen anybody driving like that.”

Meanwhile, police say 911 dispatchers started to get several calls about a “drunk driver.”

They say 28-year-old Sirkon Ash is the man behind the wheel.

Ash pulls into the parking lot of Central Market on Westhiemer.

“I saw a whole bunch of families here with their kids,” Fernandez said.

So Fernandez takes matters into his own hands.

Ash tries to get away, but he backs right into a truck.

He’s trapped. Fernandez goes in for the takedown.

“I just went to the car, and he tried to shut it off, so I put it in park, then over the door, and started pulling the guy out,” Fernandez said. “He tried to trip the car back in the gear, and that’s why I had to keep on trying to pull him.”

Fernandez pulls Ash out of the car. And holds him there until police arrive.

Police says a breathalyzer proved Ash was under the influence.

The district attorney’s office is now charging him with felony DWI because it is his third one.

It was a successful citizen’s arrest, but some are asking Fernandez–what was he thinking?

“One of my best friends died because of a drunk driver, so the entire time, I was thinking about that,” Fernandez said. “I’m glad we stopped him. I’m really glad because I didn’t want any kids or anybody to get hurt.”

