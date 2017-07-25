SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 is learning new details about an Oakland man’s alleged plans to support ISIS and carry out attacks in the Bay Area.

The alleged targets of 22-year-old Amer Sinan Alhaggagi included San Francisco, UC Berkeley, and more.

The Oakland man is now charged with attempting to support terrorism.

And on Tuesday night, we are hearing some of the plans he talked about with an undercover FBI agent.

In new audio from a federal court hearing in December, prosecutors used the suspect’s own words to argue against his release from custody.

The accusations are disturbing.

“I live close to San Francisco, that’s like the gay capital of the world,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Wagar Hasib Alhaggagi said as he recites what the suspect said in the recording. “I’m gonna handle them right lol. I’m gonna place a bomb in a gay club. By God, I’m going to tear up the city. The whole Bay Area is going to be up in flames.”

Prosecutors went on to say Alhaggagi said he wanted to “get” up to 10,000 people and target San Francisco, including Chinatown, downtown, and Mission Street.

At one point, he allegedly told the FBI that if he couldn’t make bombs himself, he would apply to a police department, and then steal weapons once hired and “redefine terror.”

The FBI says they eventually discovered Alhaggagi had applied to the Oakland Police Department.

He was arrested after going to what he thought was an interview for the job.

Along with the alleged nightclub attack plans, the FBI says Alhaggagi told them of plans to set brush fires in the Berkeley Hills, sell cocaine laced with poison in San Francisco, and place backpack bombs around UC Berkeley.

He is also facing identity theft charges.

If he’s convicted of all charges, he could face up to 47 years in prison and up to $1 million in fines.

Here is the full audio: