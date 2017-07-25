STOCKTON (KRON) — The parents of the suspect and victim in a deadly car crash that was live streamed on Instagram say they are in shock.

The crash left one of their daughters dead and the other, 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez, remains in the Merced County Jail facing several criminal charges including DUI.

“It’s an accident,” Obdulia’s father Nicandro Sanchez told KFSN. “It happened that way. Who knows why?”

Nicandro and Gloria Sanchez are numb and don’t know what to feel. They watched the live stream video of the crash and aftermath, and they have no explanation for how it happened. They believe their daughter Obdulia, also known as Lula, needs help.

“I think she doesn’t know what happened,” Nicandro said. “What I think is she knows she’s done something wrong. Because she knows, and that’s what I feel. She feels bad for herself, but she killed her own sister.”

Officers already have a lot of valuable evidence from the suspect’s video. They know Lula was the only one wearing a seatbelt during the deadly crash.

Jacquelin and 14-year-old Manuela Seja were ejected through the back window. Manuela survived, and Lula live streamed the horrifying moments before and after the crash – shocking and disturbing thousands who watched the now viral video.

