Florida Lottery: Teen wins $26k salary for life

FLORIDA (KRON) — An 18-year-old in Florida turned one dollar into a weekly paycheck of $500 for the rest of her life.

The Florida Lottery says Daniela Ruz won off a one dollar scratcher she bought at a grocery store.

She played “$500 a Week for Life,” a game in which the odds of winning are one in six million.

She decided to receive her winnings in annual payments, which amounts to $26k each year.

CNN contributed to this report.

