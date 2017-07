In-depth: Tour of Oakland cannabis edibles company

OAKLAND (KRON) — California is bracing for the upcoming Green Rush.

We are less than 6 months away from pot being legal for adults 21 and over.

The new law goes into effect on Jan. 1.

On Tuesday night, KRON4’s Maureen Kelly takes us on a tour of one East Bay cannabis edibles company.

Watch the above video to see Maureen’s video tour.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES