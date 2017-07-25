HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A New York man is accused of using a dog to try to lure a 7-year-old girl into his motorhome in front of a Publix grocery store in Haines City, Florida.

Haines City Police Department officers responded to a call at 4 p.m. on Sunday about an attempted abduction at the Publix store at 617 Highway 17.

Investigators say Dale Collins, age 63, approached a 7-year-old girl who was fundraising outside of the store. Collins asked the girl if she liked dogs because he had a dog that he was trying to find a home for. He then asked her if she would like a dog and she answered “yes.”

Collins then asked the girl where her dad was and told her that he could show her the dog in his camper.

Investigators say Collins asked the girl if she wanted his number. The girl’s mother overheard the conversation and yelled at him to go away. The girl’s mother told police that Collins told her he was just trying to give her daughter his number.

Collins told police that shortly after the girl’s mother began yelling at him, he went to his RV before he got into trouble. He then drove off in a beige RV.

Police pulled the RV over on Highway 17 and arrested Collins on a charge of attempting to lure a child.

Haines City police want anyone who is aware of any other incidents involving Dale Collins to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or LOG ONTO http://www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES