Masked man robs Sonoma bank

SONOMA (KRON) — A masked man robbed a bank in Sonoma on Tuesday.

A surveillance image of the culprit has been released.

Police say it happened around noon at the Rabobank at 10 Maple Street. He did not show a weapon.

The suspect was last seen walking south on Broadway.

He’s described as a Hispanic man around 5 feet 9 inches tall and around 30 to 35 years old.

He was wearing a green sweater, baggy blue jeans, a dark-colored ball cap, and a black mesh-type mask.

He was also wearing a long-sleeved olive green T-shirt with a darker design with wings and stars.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

