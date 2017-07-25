SANTA CLARA (KRON) — A San Jose man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of exposing himself twice to minors in Santa Clara, police said Monday.

24-year-old Wellington Potter was arrested around 6:00 p.m. near the intersection of Homestead Rd. and Los Padres Blvd. near C.W. Haman Elementary School.

Police said he had allegedly just exposed himself to two girls who were walking nearby.

Last week police started looking for someone driving a white Volkswagen Jetta who allegedly exposed himself to a 9-year-old.

The incident happened around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Fresno St. and Alpine Ave.

The suspect allegedly called the 9-year-old over to his car window and exposed himself while masturbating, police said.

The suspect drove away and was not identified.

A few days later a Santa Clara police detective reviewed a notice put out by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The notice identified Potter as a suspect in seven indecent exposures in March and April at various ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area.

Police allege that most of the time the suspect exposed himself to girls from seven to 15-years-old. One victim was 30 years old.

The Santa Clara detective discovered that Potter allegedly drove a white Volkswagen Jetta and saw some similarities between the Placer County cases and the initial Santa Clara case.

Potter was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of three counts of indecent exposure and three counts of annoying a child under 16-years-old.

Police said Placer County detectives have come to interview Potter about the seven cases in Placer County.

Santa Clara police continue to investigate the two cases in Santa Clara.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call Detective John Terry at (408) 615-4812.

