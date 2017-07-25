SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The selling has officially begun for the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants have traded third baseman Eduardo Nunez to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Nunez left the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning, with the Giants leading 10-1.

He was seen hugging teammates as he disappeared into the tunnel.

The Giants acquired two minor league pitchers in exchange for Nunez.

Nunez was hitting .307, with four home runs, and 29 RBI in 300 at-bats this season.

Nunez led the Giants with 17 stolen bases in 2017.

The Giants were expected to be sellers by the Jul. 31 trade deadline, as they are 38-63, 31.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

