SAN JOSE (BCN) — Deputies arrested a San Jose high school employee Monday in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a developmentally disabled woman, according to Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials.

After his arrest, Anthony Valerio, 42, was booked into the Santa Clara Main County Jail, where he’s being held on $200,000 bail, according to jail records.

The investigation into Valerio began when the parents of a 21-year-old woman who is developmentally disabled reported that their daughter had been possibly sexually assaulted.

Valerio was allegedly the victim’s “life coach.” Sheriff’s officials did not disclose where the sexual assault occurred.

Valerio also works at Calero High School, a small alternative high school that is part of the East Side Union High School District, according to its website.

School officials have been informed of Valerio’s arrest and are cooperating with the investigation, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s detective bureau at (408) 808-4500 or the tipline at (408) 808-4431.

