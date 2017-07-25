SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A study ranked San Francisco No. 16 in their list of best United States cities to live in.

The latest study was done by WalletHub, and it has some Bay Area residents a little upset.

We’re probably a little spoiled in the Bay Area, where we expect cities like San Francisco to be right at the top of just about any list like this.

But in this latest survey, San Francisco didn’t even make the top 15. The list looked at things like education and quality of life.

But it also looked at things like affordability, which didn’t help the score.

No. 1 on WalletHub’s’ list is Virginia Beach, Virginia, followed by Seattle and Pittsburgh.

In the Bay Area, San Jose did a lot better than San Francisco, coming in at No. 10.

Oakland ranked No. 50 with a score that was low in the safety category.

The bottom line is a lot of people are irked that places like Omaha, Nebraska edged out San Francisco.

