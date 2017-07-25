Study: San Francisco ranked No. 16 in list of best US cities to live in, San Jose places No. 10

FILE - In this Monday, May 12, 2008 file photo, the "Painted Ladies," a row of historical Victorian homes, underscore the San Francisco skyline in a view from Alamo Square. Real estate brokerage Redfin analyzed home sales over the past 24 months in 20 major U.S. cities, breaking down the data by neighborhood. Many of the cities reflect home values that have outpaced wages over the past 15 years, causing their neighborhoods to mirror a broader national wealth gap. San Francisco, for example, enjoys the benefits of tech fortunes, but its homes are largely unaffordable for the police officers, firefighters and teachers the city needs. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A study ranked San Francisco No. 16 in their list of best United States cities to live in.

The latest study was done by WalletHub, and it has some Bay Area residents a little upset.

We’re probably a little spoiled in the Bay Area, where we expect cities like San Francisco to be right at the top of just about any list like this.

But in this latest survey, San Francisco didn’t even make the top 15. The list looked at things like education and quality of life.

But it also looked at things like affordability, which didn’t help the score.

No. 1 on WalletHub’s’ list is Virginia Beach, Virginia, followed by Seattle and Pittsburgh.

In the Bay Area, San Jose did a lot better than San Francisco, coming in at No. 10.

Oakland ranked No. 50 with a score that was low in the safety category.

The bottom line is a lot of people are irked that places like Omaha, Nebraska edged out San Francisco.

Source: WalletHub

