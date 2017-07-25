RICHMOND (KRON) — The brutal assault of a man outside the Richmond BART station is now under investigation by Richmond police.

Video evidence is not being released to the public but is now in the hands of Richmond police investigators.

BART has come under fire for their handling of the incident by Richmond Mayor Tom Butt.

However, a BART source close to the investigation, who has seen the video, tells KRON4 they stand by BART police’s response.

The video paints a different picture. That is how a BART source close to the investigation describes last Thursday’s violent attack of Landon Sims outside the Richmond BART Station.

On Friday, Butt, who witnessed the tail end of the assault, described it as a group of teenagers attacking a man on the ground.

“When I got there, I just saw the last one go up and kick the guy in the head,” Butt said.

However, according to a BART source, the video shows Sims interacting with a group of adults in their late teens to early 20s.

The video is now in the hands of investigators at the Richmond Police Department.

“It is taken from a very distant angle,” Richmond police spokesman Lt. Felix Tan said. “So, therefore, it makes it extremely difficult to make out who is doing what.”

Richmond police dispatch routing Mayor Butt’s 911 call to BART police was also called into question.

“There were some problems getting to the right dispatch person,” Butt said. “There were some problems getting some response there.”

BART has maintained all along that their officers should not have been called because the incident happened on city property, so why was the call routed to BART police?

“Just about everybody who called in said that they were at the Richmond BART Station,” Lt. Tan said. “So once that happens, our dispatchers are trained to send it over to the BART Police Department without any delay.”

Richmond police confirm that BART police were on the scene within 5 minutes of receiving the 911 call.

A BART source says the video also shows that one of their maintenance employees helped the victim.

In the wake of the incident, Mayor Butt says he would like to see the two police departments come up with a security plan for the property that houses the BART station.

So far, the two sides have yet to come together to formulate such a plan.

