Tech Report: Tips to immediately increase the amount of storage on your phone or tablet

By and Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We keep our digital lives stored in our pockets on our phones, and when space runs out, you get the dreaded storage full notification.

Before you start deleting apps and pictures, KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows you how you can squeeze some extra gigs of space out of your phone or tablet.

Here’re some tips on how to get the most storage out of your phone or tablet.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

WEB LINKS:

PICTURE KEEPER CONNECT STORAGE DEVICE FOR PHONE – https://picturekeeper.com/collections/mobile-backup/products/picture-keeper-connect

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s