The World According to Gary: Ayesha Curry says Steph isn’t whipped

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about more fallout in Cleveland, Mrs. Curry going to bat for her man, and a new generation of stellar athletes.

The Kyrie Irving, LeBron James situation continues to escalate.

Derrick Rose is coming in, and Irving still wants out.

Ayesha Curry says Steph is not whipped, even if her hair did cost him $50k.

This comes after many people took Drake’s skit from the NBA Awards a little too seriously.

The skit, clearly intended as a joke, depicts Ayesha as a slightly crazy alpha in the relationship.

A 6-year-old golfer gets major attention after his hole-in-one was caught on camera.

Finally, a 9-year-old boy who is missing the bottom half of both his legs, is one hell of a baseball player.

He has big plans to one day compete in the Paralympics.

See his inspirational story in today’s edition of The World According to Gary.

