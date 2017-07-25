VACAVILLE (KRON) — A Vacaville chiropractor faces charges of sexual battery against a patient in February.

55-year-old Dana Scott Richardson pleaded not guilty in February and posted bond after his arrest.

The offense allegedly took place at Richardson’s chiropractic business at 507 Merchant St. in Vacaville.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18 in Solano County Superior Court.

The California Board of Chiropractic Examiners canceled Richardson’s license on May 22.

His license was scheduled to expire at the end of this year.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES