Vacaville chiropractor accused of sexual battery, loses license

By Published:

VACAVILLE (KRON) — A Vacaville chiropractor faces charges of sexual battery against a patient in February.

55-year-old Dana Scott Richardson pleaded not guilty in February and posted bond after his arrest.

The offense allegedly took place at Richardson’s chiropractic business at 507 Merchant St. in Vacaville.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18 in Solano County Superior Court.

The California Board of Chiropractic Examiners canceled Richardson’s license on May 22.

His license was scheduled to expire at the end of this year.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s