Victim in deadly Pittsburg Baskin-Robbins shooting identified

PITTSBURG (KRON) — A man who died after being shot outside of a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store in Pittsburg last week has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as 43-year-old Bethel Island resident Robert Hopkins Jr.

The shooting happened at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the ice cream store at 4493 Century Blvd., according to Pittsburg police.

Officers arrived and found Hopkins suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch, where he died, police said.

After investigating, police identified 19-year-old Larry Daryl Neal Jr. of Antioch as the shooter and served search and arrest warrants at his residence, but Neal was not home, police said.

Police managed to speak to Neal on the phone, but he allegedly did not cooperate. Investigators continued to search but could not locate him, police said.

Police then learned Sunday that Neal had turned himself in at the Martinez Detention Facility, where he was booked for the outstanding warrant, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation and police said they expect it to be reviewed by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office later this week.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES